LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LouVax and Louisville Metro Animals Services are teaming up to protect both pets and people.
The two organizations are holding a vaccination clinic this Saturday (July 24) at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 201 Outer Loop. It's scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.
LMAS will provide low-cost pet vaccinations, including one- or three-year vaccines for rabies. Microchipping will also be available.
Dogs must be on leashes, and cats must be in carriers.
LouVax will provide free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for their owners.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.