PFIZER VACCINE - AP FILE.jpeg
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Pfizer via AP)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LouVax and Louisville Metro Animals Services are teaming up to protect both pets and people.

The two organizations are holding a vaccination clinic this Saturday (July 24) at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 201 Outer Loop. It's scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.

features

LMAS will provide low-cost pet vaccinations, including one- or three-year vaccines for rabies. Microchipping will also be available.

Dogs must be on leashes, and cats must be in carriers.

LouVax will provide free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for their owners.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags