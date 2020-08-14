LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville Insider takes you behind the scenes of the biggest celebration in Kentucky. We’re spilling the secrets on what it takes to put the airshow and fireworks together, the moments Thunder almost didn’t happen and what it could look like in 2021.
Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson and Thunder Producer Wayne Hettinger also sat down with WDRB’s Sterling Riggs to share their all-time favorite moments of this beloved annual event. Thunder Over Louisville Insider airs at 6 pm on WDRB on Saturday, August 15.
WDRB Media is proud to partner with the Kentucky Derby Festival to plan for next year. We will broadcast Thunder coverage on air and online on Saturday, April 17, 2021. You can stay up to date on the event by going to ThunderOverLouisville.org.
