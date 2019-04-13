LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With hammers and nails in hand, dozens of volunteers became bed-makers Saturday morning, all to help local students.
It was all part of Mayor Greg Fischer's "Give a Day" week of service. Volunteers gathered at Thomas Jefferson Middle School to build beds, with materials that were donated.
The beds then get wrapped and shipped out to JCPS students who don't have a place to sleep.
"We have to help the children of this community. These children should not go without," volunteer Ariel Clark said. "We all take for granted basic needs and simply giving someone a bed can really push their life forward and give them the opportunity to grow and flourish."
This is the 5th year for the mayor's "Give a Day" project. More than 200,000 people are expected to volunteer throughout the week.
