LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planting trees in a local park was one way the city of Louisville honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
Volunteers helped the Urban Forestry Department, along with Olmstead Parks and Louisville Parks and Recreation, plant 100 trees in Shawnee Park.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and U.S. Sen. Morgan McGarvey were also on hand to help with the project.
Project leaders said they wanted to plant trees to honor King because it gives back to the community.
"Trees in general just provide so many benefits to the communities around them, and that, by nourishing that something that will give back to the community, not just today but for years to come, I think that's a really beautiful way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.," said Katie Karl, community forestry supervisor with the Urban Forestry Department.
Volunteers planted several different types of trees, including Oak, Pecan and Hickory.
