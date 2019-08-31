LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down Syndrome of Louisville is creating buzz with a video tribute to the Backstreet Boys.
One of the teachers at Down Syndrome of Louisville loves to edit videos and works to make fun videos with members.
The most recent video includes members who have their own group, called the "Backstreet Dreams," singing one of their favorite songs, the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way."
Officials with Down Syndrome of Louisville say they hope the video will catch the attention of the popular boy band as they make their Sept. 13 tour stop in Louisville.
