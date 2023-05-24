LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville restaurants are getting the spotlight on Wednesday nights this summer.
"West on Wednesday is designed to bring traffic to restaurants in west Louisville," Jennifer Rubenstein, executive director of Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA), said. "The neighborhood can come out so that people who are across town who haven't tried these places can come too."
Our West on Wednesday series is back! Join us on May 24 as we celebrate Joe's Palm Room's long history of keeping dollars recirculating in West Louisville with a buffet dinner supporting the luxury lounge for $15. Tickets can be purchased at: https://t.co/qwxP9nLWeC. pic.twitter.com/wmXpIq5PNd— Weird Louisville (@weirdlouisville) May 18, 2023
The LIBA first launched West on Wednesdays in 2019, but it was short lived due to the pandemic.
Wednesday's event was hosted at Joe's Palm Room in the Russell neighborhood.
The series will feature a different restaurant every month in one of west Louisville's nine neighborhoods now through October.
The goal is to support west Louisville entrepreneurs and strengthen the local community.
