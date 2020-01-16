LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University received a large grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The Office of Special Education awarded the school $1.1 million to address the shortage of certified special education teachers.
WKU created Project "Preparing Rural Educators and Professionals for Students with High-Intensity Needs" (PREP). It aims to prepare special education teachers and speech language pathologists to help students with disabilities.
The grant will help support recruitment, tuition scholarships and graduation of students in the school's special education programs.
Project PREP is a five-semester program and is now accepting students for its first classes to begin in the fall. Applicants are asked to submit a statement that describes why they are interested in helping rural communities.
The deadline for entry is March 1. Anyone interested should email ProjectPREP@wku.edu.
