LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very good boys and girls will make a splash at a local YMCA this weekend.
The eighth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim is being held Friday and Saturday at the Northeast YMCA location.
The swim will be open to all dogs from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Saturday, it's being held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with times being broken up by dog size.
Early registration for $15 per dog ended Thursday. On the day of the event, it costs $25 per dog.
The event benefits the YMCA's LIVESTRONG Program.
