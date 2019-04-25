LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at UAE Derby winner Plus Que Parfait.
Trainer: Brendan Walsh. Owner: Imperial Racing. Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Sire: Point of Entry. Dam: Belvedera. Color: Chestnut.
Points: 104. Earnings: $1,590,400. Record: 7-2-1-2.
He's in the field because of his victory in the UAE Derby, which was a Plan B after his 13th-place finish in the Grade 2 Risen Star stakes at Fair Grounds. He finished second in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Cub at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old and was fifth in the Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds his first time out at 3. His name, for the record, is pronounced "ploos-KAA par-fay." Walsh is saddling his first Derby starter, and Santana will be making his fifth Derby start in the saddle, with a best finish of 12th. The UAE Derby winner has faced tough going lately, finishing last in the Derby in each of the past two years.