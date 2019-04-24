LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster:
Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Speedway Stable. Jockey: Florent Geroux.
Sire: Quality Road. Dam: Ghost Dancing. Color: Gray/roan.
Points: 100. Earnings: $706,200. Record: 4-3-0-1.
They call him the “TMZ Horse,” because when TMZ asked Baffert last July who his next big star would be, Baffert answered with his name. In September, however, he was sidelined when a throat obstruction was discovered. As he recovered from that, stablemate Game Winner emerged as the early Derby favorite. Roadster took some of that momentum away when he beat Game Winner in a 1-2 finish in the Santa Anita Derby. He won with a stirring last-to-first move under Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith. On the strength of that win, the gray son of Quality Road moved to the top choice at 6-1 in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (Pool 4) and will be a top contender in the Derby, though he won’t have Smith aboard. When Smith elected to ride Omaha Beach, Baffert picked up Florent Geroux to ride Roadster.
