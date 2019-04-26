LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Withers Stakes winner Tax.
Trainer: Danny Gargan. Owner: Hugh Lynch, Corms Racing Stable, R.A. Hill Stable, and Reeves Thoroughbred Racing. Jockey: Junior Alvarado.
Sire: Arch. Dam: Toll. Color: Dark bay. Points: 52. Earnings: $307,500 Record: 5-2-2-1.
This Claiborne Farm-bred gelding began his career in the maiden claiming ranks, but has steadily moved forward as a 3-year-old, in the money in each of his four starts, including a second-place finish to Tacitus in the Wood Memorial. He was claimed for $50,000 – in a 7-way shake -- after breaking his maiden at Keeneland last Oct. 21, and posted the best speed figure of his career in the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct in his next start, a third-place finish. He won the Grade 3 Withers in his next start, setting up his run in the Wood. He should have the breeding to get the Derby distance. For those into works, Tax may have turned in the fastest pre-Derby workout in the field, going four furlongs in a blistering 47.8 seconds on April 25 at Belmont Park. Gargan, who is bringing his first horse to the jockey, has some history with Churchill Downs. His father rode 1973 Kentucky Oaks winner aboard Bag of Bones. Jockey Junior Alvarado will be making his third Derby start. His previous best finish was aboard Mohaymen, who finished fourth in 2016.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.