LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harry Goldberg has a collection of Kentucky Derby memorabilia that he estimates to be worth close to $26,000. He has been collecting since the 1990s.
Some of his more notable pieces include a Bakelite Derby glass, the original Kentucky Oaks glass and a vast collection of Pegasus pins.
But here is the kicker: Goldberg, 77, of La Grange, Kentucky, has never been to a single Derby. He planned on going in 2020, but, obviously, that didn't work out. He hopes to get there someday.
Bill Doolittle, on the other hand, has been to 56 Kentucky Derbys, including the last 55 in a row. He collects documents and photographs. He has written several books about the history of the Kentucky Derby.
Each man shares a passion for the Derby. Their obsessions are manifested in different ways.
