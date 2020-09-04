LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs will play the song "My Old Kentucky Home" prior to the running of the Kentucky Derby, according to a statement from the racetrack.
However, a moment of silence will take place before the playing of the song, and the ceremony will be modified.
"After careful consideration, My Old Kentucky Home will be played this year prior to the @KentuckyDerby," the racetrack's official PR Twitter account posted. "However, the 100-year tradition of singing the state song of Kentucky has been thoughtfully & appropriately modified & will be preceded by a moment of silence and reflection."
The move goes against some critics who argued that the song contains links to racism.
