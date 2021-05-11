LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Baffert's colts Medina Spirit and Concert Tour will be allowed to run in Saturday's Preakness Stakes after an agreement was reached for the colts to undergo pre-race drug testing.
There had been some speculation over whether the two would be allowed to run after Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone following the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs moved to suspend Bob Baffert until a split sample of the original blood test returns from lab testing.
Maryland officials said pre-race samples from Baffert’s colt and his filly Beautiful Gfit, who is entered to run in Friday’s Black Eyed Susan, were sent out for testing today and results are expected by Friday. If betamethasone is found in Medina Spirit or any horse’s sample, the horse will be scratched.
Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post in the post position draw and was installed as a 9-5 morning line favorite. Concert Tour will break from the No. 10 spot and be the 5-2 second choice, with Steve Asmussen’s Midnight Bourbon in the No. 5 spot at 5-1.
On Tuesday, Baffert said he had discovered that a skin ointment containing the corticosteroid had been administered to Medina Spirit for dermatitis in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney, said, "there are several conditions in place, including pre-race testing that the horses will have to pass and clear, which they (Pimlico) wanted and we wanted too, to remove any cloud of suspicion over the Preakness. So there are conditions in place, but we have reached an agreement for both to race this weekend."
A letter sent from Robertson to the Maryland Jockey Club and the Maryland Racing Commission acknowledges that Baffert agrees to allow the two colts — and Baffert’s filly Beautiful Gift, who is entered in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday — to be tested and that “if any of the three horses tests positive for a banned substance or at a level for a permitted therapeutic substance which is above the designated limit, or if reasonable conditions warrant after MJC’s review of the medical or administrative records, Mr. Baffert, or MJC on his behalf, will scratch that horse from the upcoming race in which that horse is entered this weekend at Pimlico.”
