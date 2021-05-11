LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After denying for two days that his Kentucky Derby winning colt Medina Spirit was treated with betamethasone, a drug prohibited on race day in Kentucky, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said on Tuesday that has learned the colt was administered an ointment that contained the drug.
Baffert said in a written statement that following the Santa Anita Derby, Medina Spirit developed dermatitis on his hind end and that his veterinarian recommended an anti-fungal ointment called Otomax. The trainer said the horse was treated with this ointment once a day until the day before the Kentucky Derby.
"Yesterday, I was informed that one of the substances in Otomax is betamethasone," Baffert said. "While we do not know definitively that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms (per milliliter) found in Medina Spirit's post-race blood sample, and our investigation is continuing, I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results. As such, I wanted to be forthright about this fact as soon as I learned of this information."
Medina Spirit faces disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner if a split sample tests positive as the original sample did.
This story will be updated.
Here is a copy of the entire statement released by Baffert's attorney, Craig Robertson:
