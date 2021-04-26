LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby 147 will have fans at Churchill Downs, but capacity will be limited to follow safety guidelines.
The famed track is expecting to host 40,000-45,000 guests in-person. Capacity for reserved seats will be 40-50%, which means around 25,000 to 30,000 people. Some premier dining areas will be able to accommodate 60% capacity.
Outdoor box seats will be in a checkerboard pattern, meaning full boxes will not have other guests in a box to the right, left, front or back. Reserved seats are all-inclusive with food and drink to limit cash transactions. Infield tickets do not include food or drink, but concessions will be available. The infield capacity will be at approximately 25-30%. The record number of fans in the infield was in 2015, when there were about 60,000 fans in the infield.
"We've done this at Churchill Downs for 147 years, and for the last year we've been preparing to operate under CDC guidelines and work with state and local health officials," said Darren Rogers, senior director of communications for the track.
He added: "We're going to do it safely and responsibly, but we are going to have a good time."
A Safety Compliance Team made up of hundreds of people will monitor and enforce guidelines.
The 147th running of The Kentucky Derby Day is May 1. The Kentucky Oaks is on April 30.
