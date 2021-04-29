LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs says it has plans in place to keep racing fans safe this week.
Because of social distancing guidelines, the track is limiting the number of reserved seats to 50 percent.
Infield-only tickets are limited to about 30 percent capacity.
"We've received an exceptional level of guidance from medical experts and public health authorities, and this plan will allow the reduced number of spectators in attendance to celebrate Kentucky Derby 147 in a safe and responsible way," Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said, in a statement.
Anyone with a fever or any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home.
Guests are required to wear masks unless they're seated and eating or drinking.
Those who ignore the guidelines will receive a warning, and repeat offenders will be escorted from the property without a refund.
