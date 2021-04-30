IMAGES | Crafting the Garland of Roses for the 2021 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A treasured Louisville tradition happened Friday: The crafting of the Garland of Roses.

The garland is made by master floral designers at the Kroger in Middletown. Consisting of more than 450 roses, the garland is 122 inches long and weighs 40 pounds. 

Each rose is hand-selected and individually sewn into the garland, with hidden vials of water to keep the flowers fresh.

The designers spend more than 100 hours preparing the flowers and making the garland. Friday, they had a live audience watching them work once again.

"We miss the adrenaline rush with the live folks here that can see and talk to us so it's definitely been fun to see that and see that people that come year after year," Allison Gousha, Kroger Derby event coordinator, said. 

Kroger has made the garland since 1987. Once complete, the garland will get a police escort to Churchill Downs and will be guarded by the U.S. Navy until it's presented to the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

