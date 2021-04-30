IMAGES | Crafting the Garland of Roses for the 2021 Kentucky Derby
Master floral designers at Kroger have made the Garland of Roses for the winner of the Kentucky Derby since 1987. (WDRB photo)
Each rose is hand-selected and individually sewn into the garland, with hidden vials of water to keep the flowers fresh. (WDRB photo)
"We miss the adrenaline rush with the live folks here that can see and talk to us so it's definitely been fun to see that and see that people that come year after year," Allison Gousha, Kroger Derby event coordinator, said.
Kroger has made the garland since 1987. Once complete, the garland will get a police escort to Churchill Downs and will be guarded by the U.S. Navy until it's presented to the winner of the Kentucky Derby.