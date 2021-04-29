LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke with WDRB in the Morning about Kentucky Derby 147 and what it means after the past year during the pandemic.
Fischer says the pandemic has changed what Derby will look like for him this year. He expects a more leisurely weekend with small activities. Fischer says he has his eye on Derby contenders trained by Brad Cox, Essential Quality and Mandaloun.
With things opening back up, Fischer says Louisville is working on economic development projects to revitalize the city.
"Downtown is ready," Fischer said. "Cleanliness is good. We've got a bunch of other initiatives taking place. The Revitalization Team will be making other suggestions as well. We've got the same great assets that we had before the pandemic came. We got two new hotels opening up here in the near future as well. Tourism is already starting to come back, so I think we're in a good place and strangely I'm more optimistic about the future of our city than ever."
Fischer expects a boost in tourism in the Fall as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, but says the city cannot lose focus on beating the virus.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.