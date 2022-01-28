LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers have unveiled the course map for the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.
The map made its debut on Friday. Organizers said this year's race will return to a "more traditional" version for the 26.2-mile Marathon and 13.1-mile miniMarathon, which will be held on April 30.
JUST RELEASED: The *Official* course for the 2022 @GEAppliancesCo #DerbyFestivalmini and #DerbyFestivalMarathon.
This year, the miniMarathon will start on Main Street at Louisville Slugger Field, go through Churchill Downs and finish at Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown.
The Marathon will follow the same course, but split at the 12.5-mile mark, organizers said, continuing onto the Big Four Bridge into Jeffersonville, Indiana, and onto a route along the Ohio River Greenway. It will also end at Lynn Family Stadium.
Wondering about Registration? Health & safety precautions? Course info?
Organizers said the course will be looped starting in downtown Louisville at Main and Preston streets.
Virtual options for both the Marathon and miniMarathon are also being offered again this year.
