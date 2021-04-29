LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pink and white flowers that will be draped across the winner of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday were hand-crafted in Louisville Thursday.
Master floral designers and volunteers at the Middletown Kroger's floral shop sewed the 116-inch long garland by hand Thursday. The 20-pound garland features nearly 150 Star Fighter lilies.
On Friday, the public can view the making of the Garland of Roses for the Kentucky Derby from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Because of the pandemic, Kroger is limiting access to maintain social distancing. To sign up to watch the process, click here.
Kroger has crafted the garland for the Kentucky Oaks winners since 1991.
