LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Businesses surrounding Churchill Downs weren't the only ones busy on Derby day, Derby fans also headed to NuLu and the Highlands to celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports.
"We wanted some sunshine, some good little decor for a photo op," Bridgett Tuckey, who was visiting from Lexington, told WDRB News. "We figured NuLu would be a good place to come prior for a cocktail before we head to the track given such a nice day."
The bars and streets in NuLu had no shortage of people who were skipping the track and wanted to be closer to downtown — whether it was to shop, eat or grab a drink.
"I don't think you need the track to have fun, definitely as long as you have booze and good friends that is really all you need," Cody Smola told WDRB News.
Many were in their Derby best and say it was the perfect weekend to have fun with less crowds. It was a similar scene across town in the Highlands with bars just as busy.
Some bar owners told WDRB they were thrilled with how business has been so far on Derby weekend, adding that it has been better than the last fully-attended Derby in 2019.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.