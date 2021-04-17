Police blocked off the Expo Center parking lot to ensure no one could gather there, but the return of the air show brought families to Bowman Field on Saturday afternoon.
People who spoke with WDRB News were just thankful to have something to celebrate.
"Three different decades of enjoying, we love coming and watching the planes take off," said Debbie Johnson, who took her grandson to watch his first Thunder — even though it's not quite the same this year.
"I'm just glad we're doing it," she added. "Last year, we didn't get to have it at all, so just feel blessed to be able to have it in any way we can."
A plane flies over Bowman Field during the Thunder Over Louisville air show on Saturday, April 17 ,2021. (WDRB photo)
The air show was held at Bowman Field instead of Louisville's waterfront.
Some people, like Olen Fishback, walked to Bowman Field from nearby homes to catch the show.
"I'm not interested in the jets," he said. "I'm interested in the old prop jobs and what they can do.
"... It rattles my windows — literally, it's really something."
The change of venue had some extra importance to Mitchell Bone and his newborn son. Their family history runs deep at Bowman Field.
"We're out here because this is his first air show, and his great grandfather was the doctor on Bowman Field that did all the flight examinations," Bone said. "... Usually we're at a big party, but this year it's different, so thankfully we were able to come out and check it out.
"... It means a lot, but just being out here — especially with him, being able to experience it — that's the most important thing."
It may have looked and felt different than Thunders past, but most were thankful just to have it return.
"It's strange, OK, but the thing of it is, we needed this," Fishback said. "Louisville needed this. Louisville needed to be able to unite around something."