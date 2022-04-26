LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High rollers have a prime spot on the rail in Churchill Downs' new $45 million Homestretch Club.
The membership-based club has a variety of options for seating as well as offers different inclusive food and drink packages.
Darren Rogers with Churchill Downs said the investment has all the modern finishing touches while staying true to the history that came before the renovation.
"It's a fine line that we always try to walk while respecting the history of our, you know, what is now 148 years at Churchill Downs and yet bringing modern amenities and delivering different customer experiences," Rogers said.
One of the big draws is the 23 Horseshoe Rail Lounges that take guests trackside.
"I liken it to going to a VIP bottle service in a club, meets floor seats on the NBA floor," Rogers said. "It's absolutely amazing."
There are also five private VIP Hospitality Lounges for up to 60 guests, 2,618 club stadium seats and 73 Homestretch terraced dining tables for up to 438 guests.
There is also a 95-foot bar, which Churchill Downs said is believed to be the longest bar in Kentucky.
"I think people are really, really going to love this new addition to Churchill Downs," Rogers said. "This is what people want and we're trying to deliver that experience, and we'll continue to do so."
Churchill Downs said Homestretch Club reserved seating is still available for Derby Week. The first guests will be seated for Saturday's opening night of the 44-day spring meet.
