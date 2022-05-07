LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as the slowest two minutes in sports or the "Crawl for the Roses."
The Third annual Old Forester Turtle Derby took place before the Kentucky Derby itself on Saturday. Eight turtles tried to race from the middle to the outside finish line.
"Babbling Brooke at the very end has stopped," the announcer said. "And American Hardshell is.. wow! It's a photo finish here. We're going to have to review that in the booth."
After review, Babbling Brooke won the race. It was a 20-1 pick to win the race. American Hardshell finished second and Sloan came in third.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.