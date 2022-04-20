LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dawn at the Downs returns to Churchill Downs this weekend, running from April 23 to May 4.
For free, anyone can watch Kentucky Derby and Oaks horses train at the track from 7-10 a.m. In a news release Wednesday, Churchill Downs said Derby horses will be identifiable with special yellow saddle towels, while Oaks horses will have pink towels.
Parking in the White Lot is also free, and guests can enter through the Paddock Gate and watch in Sections 115-117.
You can't bring in food or drink, but Churchill Downs will have its Paddock Grill open with breakfast food and drinks.
Between Saturday, April 23 & Wednesday, May 4, @ChurchillDowns will be open free-of-charge daily from 7-10 a.m. so guests can watch the nation’s top 3-year-old Thoroughbreds train toward their engagements in the @KentuckyDerby & Kentucky Oaks.Story: https://t.co/ImBwp5yVIu pic.twitter.com/NQxNNetOpB— Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) April 20, 2022
The Kentucky Derby is now just 17 days away.
