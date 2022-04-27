LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With the most exciting two minutes in sports less than two weeks away, the focus the night before will be on the galas.
Before stars from sports, TV, movies and music arrive on the red carpets on Derby eve, the stage is being set and the lights are going up for what will be the first Derby gala for Paristown Pointe, Rockin' Derby Eve.
“It's just exciting and we want to set the bar high and we want this to be something that grows every year,” Jeanne Hilt, Paristown’s director of business development, said.
The entire 7-acre property will play host to one big party, with customized canopies constructed and flown in from Germany. The garden will have LED walls and bars, but that's just outside the party.
Inside, country star Jake Owen will take the stage into the night.
“We are deliberately having this be a casual event, get off our Oaks clothes, throw on your jeans and cowboy boots, come out here for a really cool event,” said Hilt.
Tickets to Rockin’ Derby Eve are $850 and includes the concert, open bar and heavy appetizers. To purchase tickets, click here.
In downtown Louisville, 21C will be the place to be for Steve’s Derby Eve, which is named after 21c Founder Steve Wilson.
Rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow will perform. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
“When I was a kid, I would always dream of being a ringmaster at my own circus. So at Derby, this is my circus tent,” Wilson said. “People who know my events know that you can always expect a surprise or two."
The theme for the party will be everything art, an eclectic mix of visuals and performers — what the museum chain is known for.
Only 300 tickets are being sold at $500 each, which includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and the show. There is no dress code. Organizers said guests can come as they are. To purchase tickets, click here.
A couple of streets over, The Galt House will be hosting the annual Unbridled Eve Derby Gala. The party benefits a number of charities including Blessings in a Backpack. Performances are expected by artists like The Sugar Gang, Kate Pierson, Mike Mills, Joan Osborne, John Elefante, John Edwards, Linkin' Bridge, The Louisville Crashers, DJ Second Nature, Ariel Houston and JD Shelburne, among others.
Some of the celebrities expected to attend the gala include Mario Lopez, Melissa Joan hart, Jennifer Robertson, Luke Hancock, Russ Smith and others.
Tickets start at $500 and can be purchased by clicking here.
Over in the Highlands, party planning has been happening for several months and construction is already underway for the famed Barnstable Brown Gala.
“This event has always been a staple in the Louisville community, if not in the country and we know all eyes are on us,” said Production Director Brent Rogers.
Condé Nast calls the Barnstable Brown Gala one of the best parties in the country and you never know who is going to show up.
“There is a lot of work that is going on right now to get the house ready but all indications are that this will likely be the best ever for the party, which of course benefits the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Research Center,” said Rogers.
Tickets for the Barnstable Brown Gala are sold out.
Also returning in person this year is the Silks Bash, a Derby eve party held at historic Locust Grove that benefits Kentucky charity Operation Open Arms. Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased by clicking here.
The Trifecta Gala will also return this year over the course of several days. The Esquire Derby Lounge will be set up at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville from Thursday, May 5 through Saturday, May 7.
For $100, guests can sip cocktails in an "elevated lounge-club ambience," with music. To purchase tickets, click here. Proceeds benefit The V Foundation, the West End School and Dare to Care Food Bank.
On Derby day, Trifecta will host the Avant Garden Derby Night Party at the Omni starting at 10 p.m. with a performance by Maggie Rose. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Related Stories:
- Unbridled Eve Derby Gala releases expected celebrity guest list
- Silks Bash Derby eve party returning in person this year
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.