LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Exercise Rider Humberto Gomez knows what it takes for a Derby contender to become a winner. This year he's working with Messier and Taiba.
He says the team is very happy with how both horses looked while running on Oaks morning. Gomez says exercise riders look for good energy from the horses and keeping them happy is key. The exercise schedule varies, depending on the horse. If a horses is coming off a hard race, the rider needs to know when to back them off of training a little.
Gomez says Messier is a fighter and is constantly moving forward. Taiba, however, likes to take direction, which he says makes his job easier. Keeping the horses calm, focused and happy on the day of the race is key to their success.
Overall, Gomez says he is confident in the horses' mental and physical fortitude for the Derby.
