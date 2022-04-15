LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the days leading up to the 148th Kentucky Derby, work is being done at the backside at Churchill Downs to prepare.
And as employees work, faith leaders are nearby on the property. Joseph Del Rosario, a chaplain on the backside, holds services every Monday (because races are held on some Sundays) for workers and their families at a church on-site.
"We want to take care of their social needs, physical needs, spiritual needs," Del Rosario said.
"Many trainers have noticed where there's a chaplain, their workers do so much better. There's less attendance problems. There's less drug and alcohol problems. It's God-given."
Jordan Freeman works in one of the barns at the backside as a hot walker.
"It's pretty much the lowest on the totem pole but it's still a critical part of the operations," he said.
As Freeman forms a bond with the horses at the property, chaplains like Del Rosario are there to support him.
"I kind of rely on the chaplain when I go to a race track," said Freeman, who works in Brad Cox's stable and trained last year's Derby winner, Mandaloun.
He said having the church on the property is important to him.
"To be able to go over there — be able to calm down, breathe and pray — it's hugely important," he said.
Freeman also believes keeping these ministry services just steps away translates to the outcome on the track.
"I think you can credit much success of many people on not just Churchill Downs' backstretch, but any backstretch in horse racing, the success of them to having that and having access to those services," he said.
To keep the ministry going, a fundraiser called Race for Grace is being held on May 2, the Monday of Derby week. This year is the 20th annual event, which includes a dinner and auction at Churchill Downs.
"It's what allows us to do what we do to care for the folks, to focus on them," Del Rosario said.
"We try to be a friend to them, take care of the people who take care of the horses."
