LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former President Donald Trump will be in attendance for the 148th Kentucky Derby.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted out an image of an invitation for a Trump super PAC fundraiser at Churchill Downs for the Derby. It's hosted by "MAGA, Again" and the invitation claims that Trump will be in attendance at the event.
Trump is set to appear a fundraiser his super PAC is holding at the Kentucky Derby, in McConnell’s state pic.twitter.com/2tYc7r8E6x— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2022
According to the invitation, board of directors chair Pam Bondi, national finance chair Kimberly Guilfoyle, Richard Grenell and Matt Whitaker will also be at Churchill Downs.
The cost of attendance is $75,000 per person.
Churchill Downs declined to comment on the fundraiser event.
"Every year, many high profile individuals choose to attend the Kentucky Derby, including prominent political figures," Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs' senior director of communications, said. "We do not comment on or confirm the attendance of individual guests or those holding private events not coordinated by Churchill Downs."
