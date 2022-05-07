LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump is at the Kentucky Derby for what is believed to be a fundraiser, according to a report by the New York Times.
Former President Donald Trump on hand for #KentuckyDerby148 pic.twitter.com/ECKOKExxsX— John Lewis (@JohnWDRB) May 7, 2022
In April, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted out an initiation for a Trump super PAC fundraiser at Churchill Downs for the Derby. The fundraiser is hosted by "MAGA, Again."
The cost of attendance was $75,000 per person, according to a flyer.
At a press briefing Saturday, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear brushed off a question about former President Donald Trump’s appearance at Churchill Downs, noting that Derby Day is “a day of festivity, where hopefully we put any divisions aside.”
Trying to make my way around Churchill but hit a road block because Trump is expected to make his way in soon. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/1joABnjKzb— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) May 7, 2022
“Hopefully, we focus more on the race in front of us than any races in our future,” Beshear added. “It’s a chance for everybody to see that Kentucky is welcoming to anyone who wants to come to this track, former president included.”
Churchill Downs previously declined to comment on the fundraiser event.
"Every year, many high profile individuals choose to attend the Kentucky Derby, including prominent political figures," Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs' senior director of communications, said. "We do not comment on or confirm the attendance of individual guests or those holding private events not coordinated by Churchill Downs."
