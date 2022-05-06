IMAGES | Horses, trainers and scenes from Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks day
Oaks fans
The grandstand begins to fill in early on Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day
The grandstand fills in Thursday afternoon on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Oaks Day 2022
Horses break from the starting gate for the first race of Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022. (Eric Crawford photo)
Oaks Day 2022
Horses head toward the finish of the first race on Kentucky Oaks Day, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Horse
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Paddock on Kentucky Oaks Day
Horses parade through the Paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks day. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
A trunk full of roses at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
Crowds and vendors in the paddock at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
Crowds file into Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
A giant Old Forester mint julep in the paddock at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
The Garland of Lillies arrives at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
A view of turn one of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
A view of the infield of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
A view of the infield of the Churchill Downs track from the grandstand on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Mint juleps sit ready for fans on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022.
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Crowds at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Crowds overlook the track at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.
Whether someone has been coming to Churchill Downs for years or as a once-in-a-lifetime kind of moment you've been waiting on, fans are ready for the traditions and experience of Oaks and all of Derby season.
"I want to experience Kentucky and Derby Day and Oaks for the first time," said Nancy Mayer, who's came in from Pennsylvania. "It's a bucket list item for me."
"It's so special," Sagebiel added. "I mean, we've thought about it over the last couple years. We've had Derby parties up in Indianapolis, kind of celebrating the tradition, and it's just great to be back in Louisville. It's great to be back in the city and see all the people dressed up and to be here."