The grandstand fills in Thursday afternoon on Kentucky Oaks Day. May 6, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If Thurby wasn't enough to convince you, Friday was: The traditions of being at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Week have been missed.

On Friday, the Kentucky Oaks was back in full force, and crowds were ready for the experience they've been missing.

"This is home," said Ed Sagabiel, who came in from Indianapolis. "This is a tradition that you can't miss."

So many people filled the Paddock and the stands to see the horses and the return of crowds back at full capacity. It's the races, the roaring fans and the fashion you just can't get anywhere else.

"It feels great to be back," said Timothy Effinger, a Louisville resident. "We've been coming for probably 20 years now."

Whether someone has been coming to Churchill Downs for years or as a once-in-a-lifetime kind of moment you've been waiting on, fans are ready for the traditions and experience of Oaks and all of Derby season.

"I want to experience Kentucky and Derby Day and Oaks for the first time," said Nancy Mayer, who's came in from Pennsylvania. "It's a bucket list item for me."

"It's so special," Sagebiel added. "I mean, we've thought about it over the last couple years. We've had Derby parties up in Indianapolis, kind of celebrating the tradition, and it's just great to be back in Louisville. It's great to be back in the city and see all the people dressed up and to be here."

