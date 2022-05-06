LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a day of celebration, the reason you see all of the pink and teal on the Friday of Kentucky Derby week at Churchill Downs.
The Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade celebrates those who've conquered breast and ovarian cancer. Hundreds of women walked the turf track Friday afternoon, some surviving cancer for months and some for years.
And this time, it was a long time coming. Some of the women had been waiting two years, as the 2020 and 2021 parades were held virtually.
The women walking in the 14th parade were all smiles as tens of thousands of people in the grandstand cheered them on. Some said it's an emotional day, but they were happy they are healthy enough to be here.
"It's super emotional because it's one of those things that I thought I'd never get to do again at one point in time in my life, and I just feel blessed," said Myra Minton, an ovarian cancer survivor.
Hear those cheers for the survivors? It’s a special day for hundreds of women who are honored here at @ChurchillDowns @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/dwcfjPY2US— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) May 6, 2022
Nominations for the 149th Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade will start early next year.
Related Stories:
- From near and far, people feel 'great to be back' at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks day
- IMAGES | Kentucky Oaks crowd goes all in for the 'Pink Out'
- IMAGES | Infield crowd at Churchill Downs for Oaks Day ready for rain
- IMAGES | Horses, trainers and scenes from Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks day
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.