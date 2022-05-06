LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sterling silver Kentucky Oaks trophy doesn't go home with the connections of the winning filly.
The Oaks trophy is a perpetual trophy that is strictly ceremonial. It lives at the Kentucky Derby Museum and is returned each year after the presentation in the Churchill Downs Winner's Circle.
Jessica Whitehead with the Kentucky Derby Museum explains that the owner of the winning Oaks horse instead takes home a set of silver julep cups.
The first running of the Kentucky Oaks was on May 19, 1875 when Churchill Downs was known as the Louisville Jockey Club. The race was founded by Meriwether Lewis Clark, Jr. along with the Kentucky Derby.
The Oaks and the Derby are the oldest continuously contested sporting events in history, and the only horse races to be held at their original site since its conception.
Over the years, the Oaks has developed its own time honored traditions: a garland of Stargazer lilies adorns the winning filly, the cranberry and vodka Oaks lily cocktail and the breast cancer survivors parade on the track before the race.
To find out more about the Kentucky Derby Museum, go to www.derbymuseum.org
