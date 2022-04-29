LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is just over a week away. While the race only takes two minutes, the economic impact for Louisville businesses could last much longer.
Thousands of people will pass through downtown, where nearly every hotel room is booked. Some are paying thousands of dollars to stay in the city for the race.
All of those people will need somewhere to eat and drink, and local restaurant owners are ready for some welcome traffic.
Inside Vincenzo's, the kitchen is always on the move. Friday afternoon, it was busy preparing for the lunch crowd.
"This is our 36th year, so we try to fine tune and make it (an) even more pleasurable experience each year," said Connie Bailey.
Bailey is the director of events at Vincenzo's. After two unusual Derby seasons, she's excited to welcome the world back inside the restaurant.
"The idea that we'll have a full house, and the people will be celebrating and feeling better about that just gives us a lot of pride," she said.
In the shadow of the KFC Yum! Center, the staff at the Troll Pub Under the Bridge is preparing for 2019-level vibes.
"It's a whole lot better than 18 months ago," Ben Barker, managing partner at Troll Pub, said. "I mean yeah, we're stoked. I'm calling every single employee I can get in here and staff the place. We've been down here 10 years now and I think this year is gearing up to be the best one yet."
Some new restaurant owners are preparing for their first Derby season in the city.
"We just look forward to it. We look forward to a great time this Derby," Dee Muldrow, co-owner of The GRÜV, said.
The GRÜV Sports Bar & Lounge opened its doors on Market Street earlier this month in the space formerly occupied by Dish on Market. The new owners hope visitors swing by for lunch, happy hour, or the late night entertainment.
"Thursday, we have an R&B Thursday nights, and then a vibe-out Friday and ongoing after hours events," Muldrow said.
The countdown is on until all eyes will fix on Louisville, and the long 26-month wait for a "normal" Derby season will finally come to an end.
"Every guest that walks through the door makes a difference for us," Bailey said. "And it's with extreme gratitude that we send out a thank you to all of Louisville."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.