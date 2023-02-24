LOIUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sure sign that the Kentucky Derby is racing toward us, the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins have arrived.
KDF officials unveiled the new pins Friday at the Evans Williams Bourbon Experience in downtown Louisville. The pins are inspired by those from the 1980s and '90s, KDF said, and come in three color combinations.
"In just a few short weeks, this downtown in the entire community at large will be bustling, and everybody will be wearing the Pegasus Pin," KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said.
Part of Friday's unveiling was a new limited-edition single barrel KDF bottle of Evans Williams with this year's Pegasus Pin adorned on the wax seal. There are 800 bottles available for $79.99 each.
"Kentucky is known for bourbon and horse racing, so it's just makes sense to partner with the Kentucky Derby Festival and then Evan Williams Bourbon Experience," said Jodie Filiatreau, artisanal distiller at Evans Williams.
The pins are available for purchase for $7 at the Evans Williams Bourbon Experience through March 3 and then at all others usual locations around town starting March 6. They're available for purchase at KDF events for $10.
