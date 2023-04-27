LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Great Balloon Rush Hour Race originally scheduled for Friday morning has been canceled.
According to Kentucky Derby Festival officials, the decision was made because of the wet weather, low cloud ceilings and conditions.
It was supposed to launch at 7 a.m. from Bowman Field. The Great Balloon Race was first held in 1973.
Officials said the other Great BalloonFest events will go on as scheduled. The Great Balloon Glow is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday at Waterfront Park and the Great Ballroom Race is on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.