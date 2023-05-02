LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the city of Louisville is gearing up for a busy weekend, Louisville Metro Police are also working to keep the city safe.
LMPD Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel stopped by the backside of Churchill Downs on Tuesday to discuss with WDRB Mornings what they are doing to ensure a safe Derby for everyone.
First and foremost, Chief Gwinn-Villaroel encourages the community to call police if they see anything out of the ordinary.
"The community's input is going to be very critical in helping us keep everybody safe so they can have an enjoyable time here at the Derby," she said.
In addition, Gwinn-Villaroel asks people to stay aware, follow directions and have patience.
"We want everything top notch," Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said. "We want everyone around the world who is coming here to actually enjoy Louisville."
Planning for a huge event like Derby takes months, and LMPD starts right away.
"Once Derby is over, the next day we're in planning mode," chief said. "Everything is critical."
While planning, LMPD does a "deep dive" into what they did well and what they need to work on for the next event.
