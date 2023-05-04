LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Forester's master taster visited WDRB Mornings on the backside of Churchill Downs Thursday morning to talk all things bourbon.
Melissa Rift demonstrated how to make a special French Julep. The drink is a nod to Louisville's French heritage, featuring simple syrup, mint, Old Forester 86 Proof and Chambord black raspberry liqueur.
"I think it's all about finding what flavors you gravitate toward or that speak to you, so I think part of it is just exposure," Rift said. "Start tasting things that appeal to you, figure out do I like fruitier flavors? Do I like spicier flavors? Do I like really confectionery (dessert) flavors? And once you kind of hone on those broader categories, you can start to find expressions that really gravitate toward those flavors and that's the bourbon for you."
The French Julep is available at Old Forester tents at the track this weekend.
