LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grab the mustard, ketchup and relish because the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into Kentucky for the Derby season.
Starting Saturday, April 29, the Wienermobile will be at the Cloverleaf Baptist Annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show at 4401 Manslick Road. On Sunday, April 30, the Wienermobile will be in the 2023 Kentucky Derby Pegasus Parade on West Broadway from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Next week from Wednesday through Saturday, May 3-May 6, the Wienermobile will be at Kroger's Kentucky Derby Meet and Greet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations below:
Wednesday, May 3, at 185 Adam Shepherd Parkway, Shepherdsville, KY
Thursday, May 4, at 10645 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
Friday, May 5, at 12501 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY
Saturday, May, 6 at 9080 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY
