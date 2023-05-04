LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Connections for Kentucky Derby contender Practical Move have pulled the horse from the race.
In a release, Churchill Downs said trainer Tim Yakteen made the decision because the colt had a fever.
Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move, trained by Tim Yakteen, has scratched from the Kentucky Derby, making room for Dale Romans' Cyclone Mischief. Yakteen still has Bob Baffert's Reincarnate in the field. pic.twitter.com/l5uFz7YmdT— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 4, 2023
The defection opens the race to Cyclone Mischief, trained by Louisville native Dale Romans. The horse will break from the outside post 20, but his program number will remain 21.
All the other horses entered will keep their numbers but will move down a slot in the 20-horse gate.
Post time for Kentucky Derby 149 on Saturday is at 6:57 p.m. at Churchill Downs.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.