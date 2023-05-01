LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Again this year, TARC is partnering with Molson Coors' Blue Moon to provide free rides across Louisville on Oaks and Derby.
Beginning at 4 a.m. on Friday, May 5, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, rides will be free whether heading to Churchill Downs or somewhere else in the area. To view ride maps and schedules, click here.
"This annual race is the oldest continuously running sports event in the nation, and Molson Coors is proud to continue our 13-year-long partnership with TARC to provide safe rides throughout the two days of festivities," Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager, Molson Coors, said. "Our Free Rides program is a crucial part of our alcohol responsibility initiative, ensuring those celebrating the city's favorite sporting pastime have a free option to get home safely."
For 30 years, Molson Coors' Free Rides program has provided safe, free rides for many major events throughout the country.
"TARC is proud of this partnership, and thanks Molson Coors for its sponsorship of this weekendlong celebration," Carrie Butler, TARC executive director said. "As always, TARC will be there to help individuals of all abilities travel to and from their destinations safely."
