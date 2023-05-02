LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before you go to Churchill Downs, plan your visit and be aware of the security procedures and prohibited items for Derby week.
Guests will be subject to metal detector scans. The racetrack will also enforce a restricted bag policy where each guest is allowed only one bag no larger than 12'' x 6'' x 12''.
Churchill Downs officials encourage guests "if you see something, say something" by calling 502-636-4526 to report it.
For more information about security and prohibited items at Churchill Downs, click here.
List of prohibited items inside Churchill Downs:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Backpacks, duffel bags and luggage
- Bags larger than 12" x 6" x 12"
- Balloons and inflatables
- Banners and/or signs, unless pre-approved
- Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6” or larger
- Canopies and tents
- Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers
- Collapsible Chairs (Please see below exceptions for Infield Gate Only)
- Confetti
- Coolers
- Drones and remote controlled aircraft
- Fireworks, noise makers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper spray
- Food & Beverage (not allowed outside of Thurby, Oaks and Derby days)
- Grills
- Hoverboards, skateboards and scooters
- Illegal Substances
- Personal music players without head-phones, portable speakers/sound systems
- Pets, except for trained service animals
- Poles or sticks of any size
- Projectile Items, balls, and Frisbees
- Seat Cushions that are larger than 15" X 15" that contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps
- Selfie Sticks
- Thermoses
- Tripods
- Umbrellas of any size
- Wagons
- Weapons (including guns, knives, and cigar cutters)
- Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate
Guests will have to return prohibited items to their cars or discard them before entering the facility. There is also no re-entry after exiting Churchill Downs.
Notable Exceptions that are Allowed Inside the Gates
- Baby bag & Diaper bags, if accompanied by a child (subject to search)
- Strollers , if accompanied by a child
- *THURBY, OAKS & DERBY DAYS ONLY: Boxed lunches or food items in clear plastic bags or containers that do not exceed the maximum size (12" X 6" X 12"). Boxed lunches or food items must fit in the guest's bag or one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag (no trash bags). Guests are restricted to one bag only - additional bags for food will not be permitted.
- THURBY, OAKS & DERBY DAYS ONLY: Bottled water that is in a sealed, clear and unopened plastic bottle- limit of two 24 oz. bottles per person
- INFIELD GATE ONLY: Collapsible camping chairs (must be removed from bag during search)
- INFIELD GATE ONLY: Tarpaulins (“Tarps”) and Picninc Blankets that are smaller than 10’ x 10’. Once inside the gate, tarps may not be secured to the infield fence or any other permanent structure.
Per Churchill Downs, the above list is subject to change and any item deemed inappropriate or unsafe may not be carried into the facility at any time.
