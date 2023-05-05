LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 15th year, the Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade celebrated those who've conquered breast and ovarian cancer with 149 survivors walking the turf track Friday afternoon at Churchill Downs.
On an ideal day at the track, survivors donned their pink and proudly walked along the historic track in this year's event in front of tens of thousands of people. For the last seven years, Churchill Downs has partnered with the Norton Cancer Institute to put on the parade in an effort to bring awareness to breast and ovarian cancer.
The parade was a monumental moment for Shannon McKenna. She said Oaks Day was her diagnosis date back in 2021.
"I remember watching the Survivors Parade and just thinking, 'I'm going to do that,'" she said.
McKenna is a nurse in oncology research and spent two years imaging what it would feel like to reclaim this day.
"I want all the positive emotions over the negative ones I had two years ago," McKenna said.
Now that time has come and she said she feels really good.
"Just the support, feeling everybody here with you is really cool," McKenna said. "I've never felt like that before."
She walked alongside her longtime friend and fellow survivor and nurse, Elizabeth Jones.