LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky lawmakers extended a contract providing armed security at Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Louisville, citing a threat on Christmas Eve.
The legislature’s government contracts review committee approved a $300,000, six-month agreement Tuesday with the small suburban city of Graymoor-Devondale for the work. A previous contract of the same amount was in place last year, said Sen. Steven Meredith (R), the panel’s co-chair.
The new contract is being paid by funds controlled by the Attorney General's office.
Greg Wolf, the acting commissioner of the attorney general’s office’s Department of Criminal Investigations, told the committee that on December 24 Cameron was forced to leave his house after officials reportedly learned that “caravans of protesters” were planning to come to the area to “start a fire.”
A Cameron spokeswoman said she could not share specific details of the threat, such as whether protesters were observed in the neighborhood following that report.
“We are hopeful that things will calm down going forward, but at this time we believe we need to assistance,” Wolf said.
He said Kentucky State Police told Cameron’s office it doesn’t have the resources to provide the security.
The attorney general’s office oversaw the state investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor last year, culminating in a grand jury indicting one of the officers involved in the raid. No one was charged with Taylor’s shooting.
Last July, 87 people were arrested during a sit-in on Cameron’s lawn during a protest organizers said was to seek justice in the Taylor case.
