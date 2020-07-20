LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- Six Louisville judges and some of their staff members are in quarantine after being exposed to courthouse employees who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The judges, all presiding in Jefferson Family Court, have canceled some of their dockets until at least July 29, according to an email obtained by WDRB News. Some hearings will still take place remotely.
Two court employees tested positive Sunday, according to Chief Family Court Judge Tara Hagerty, and after talking to medical professionals, the judges decided to quarantine.
"We're just trying to be very cautious and do what we can to stop it from spreading," Hagerty said in an interview. There are a total of 10 family court judges.
Domestic violence and dependency cases are not easily done remotely and have been canceled for the quarantined judges, according to the email sent out Monday.
Anybody who has had a case postponed will be contacted by the courts, Hagerty said.
Kentucky courts have been partially shut down since March because of the pandemic, though many hearings are still held remotely.
If a judge determines that an in-person court hearing is necessary, just the parties involved are allowed inside and, even then, only up to 33% capacity. Social distancing is also required.
Jury trials are scheduled to resume next month.
The media and public has access to the hearing through audio or video.
