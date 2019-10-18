LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney for Cane Madden, who is accused of raping and fracturing the skull of an 8-year-old girl in August, has asked a judge to dismiss the charges against Madden because he has already been found incompetent to stand trial in several previous criminal cases.
In fact, defense attorney Steven Harris argued in a motion filed Wednesday, the judge handling the current case ruled Madden was incompetent earlier this year in a separate sexual assault case, finding he was “unlikely to regain competency in the foreseeable future.”
Under Kentucky law, Harris argued, “foreseeable future” is defined as no more than 360 days, meaning that at the time of the alleged Aug. 9 sexual assault of the child, Madden would still legally be considered incompetent.
The motion to dismiss, while not unexpected, is a nightmare scenario for prosecutors, legislators and state mental health officials who are hurriedly trying to fix a problem with the law that has allowed Madden and other dangerous but mentally ill defendants to walk free.
Under current law, Kentucky's criteria for involuntary hospitalization says, in part, people can only be held against their will if they will benefit from treatment, even if they are mentally ill and considered dangerous.
WDRB News highlighted the law’s shortcomings after Madden was arrested in August, pointing out that while he has been arrested multiple times over the years, he continues to be released from jail and hospitals.
Prosecutors urged lawmakers to read the story during last month’s meeting of the interim judiciary committee.
Sen. Danny Carroll called the story an “Oh my God!” moment and said the revolving door of violent criminal cases involving Madden is “the most blatant example” of a failure in the justice system he has ever seen.
The problem is that one set of laws determines whether someone is competent to stand trial, while another addresses whether that person can be involuntarily hospitalized.
Judges in Kentucky must decide, based on psychiatric evaluations, whether a defendant can understand the charges against him and participate in his defense.
Meanwhile, there are four separate criteria determining whether a patient can be involuntarily hospitalized:
• The person must be mentally ill
• The person must be deemed a danger to himself or others
• The person is expected to benefit from treatment
• Hospitalization is the least restrictive treatment available
If any one of those criteria is not met, at any time during treatment, the hospital is required by law to release the person.
It is not publicly known which criteria Madden does not meet.
A spokesman for the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office declined to comment on the motion to dismiss, saying the office just received it Friday and would file a response in court next week.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell will hear the motion to dismiss on Oct. 25.
It was O’Connell who on Feb. 9 found Madden incompetent to stand trial in a violent sexual assault case where he was accused of biting the woman’s face, “removing a large chunk,” according to his arrest report.
After he was released, Madden was arrested again in May for breaking into a business. But a judge dismissed that case because of the same competency concerns and sent Madden to Central State Hospital in Louisville.
And, again, he was quickly released, starting the cycle anew. Less than 24 hours later, Madden was accused in the rape and assault of the 8-year-old girl, who was playing in her backyard in the 1700 block of Hale Avenue, near Dixie Highway.
In the motion to dismiss, Madden’s attorney cites several criminal cases going back to 2015 that were dismissed because of competency issues.
Under state law, "no defendant who is incompetent to stand trial shall be tried, convicted, or sentenced so long as the incompetency continues," according to the motion.
Among Madden's arrests in past years include charges for threatening to kill a child, hitting a nurse at Metro Corrections and biting another at U of L Hospital.
He is currently charged with rape, assault and robbery and lodged in Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond. A not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.