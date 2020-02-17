LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Accused triple murderer Brice Rhodes has been charged with assaulting a medical staffer while incarcerated.
Rhodes, who has had repeated outbursts during court hearings and continues to rack up charges while incarcerated, was charged with 3rd degree felony assault on Friday after he struck a nurse during a medical assessment, according to a police report.
The police report said Rhodes struck the male nurse in the face with his open hand.
Rhodes pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment on Monday morning. He is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 27.
It is at least the fourth time Rhodes has been charged since he was arrested in 2016 for the murders of Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon, who were found stabbed to death and burned in the backyard of a west Louisville home. He is also accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Christopher Jones around the same time.
All of the cases are pending.
Rhodes has also been charged with assaulting a jail guard, attempting to escape from Metro Corrections and terrorist threatening.
He is facing the death penalty for murder charges but the case continues to be postponed, in part, because Rhodes continually requests new attorneys.
Rhodes also claims two Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives fabricated testimony and committed perjury. The judge is reviewing his motion to dismiss charges.
He is scheduled to go to trial this fall.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham told Rhodes he would consider his claim of police misconduct and issue a ruling.
Prosecutors have denied there was any police wrongdoing.
Rhodes is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Jones in May 2016.
Later that month, he allegedly killed 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon. Police have said the two were killed at Rhodes' home in Clifton. Their bodies were dumped in the Shawnee neighborhood and set on fire.
Rhodes allegedly killed the two brothers because he feared they would tell police about his involvement in Jones' murder.
Rhodes is being held on a $1 million full cash bond.
