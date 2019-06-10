LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Another low-performing school in Jefferson County Public Schools will have a new principal when students return for the 2019-20 school year.
JCPS spokesman Daniel Kemp says the district has chosen Michael Kelly, principal of Crosby Middle School, to be the next principal at Valley High School. That means three of the four JCPS principals who were found by the state to be unfit to lead their schools’ turnaround efforts will be replaced ahead of the upcoming school year.
Valley High had been led by Jeffrey Gossett, who was the school’s interim principal. Before joining Crosby Middle, Kelly had been an assistant principal at the Academy @ Shawnee.
The state regularly conducts diagnostic reviews of the state’s lowest performing schools. At JCPS, 21 schools were identified for comprehensive support and improvement and evaluated by the state during the 2018-19 school year.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio told reporters Friday that two other principals – Malinda Dutkowski at Johnsontown Road Elementary and Kim Goff at Shelby Traditional Academy – would not be returning to their schools. Dutkowski will retire while Goff will be transferred to another position, according to Pollio.
Kemp said Gossett will be moved to another job at JCPS, but those details have not been finalized.
Olmsted Academy South Principal Angela Allen will remain with the school, Pollio said Friday.
Pollio said he had “long conversations about the report” with Allen and remained optimistic about “many of the things going on in Olmsted South.”
