LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – DuPont Manual High School Principal Darryl Farmer, hired in the wake of the tumultuous departure of former Principal Jerry Mayes, will retire effective Dec. 31, the school announced in a letter to families Tuesday.
Farmer, who became Manual’s principal in September 2018, called the decision to step away from a nearly 30-year career in education “very difficult.”
“I have been in someone’s school as a student or a teacher since the age of 5,” he wrote in the Tuesday letter to Manual families. “I have always been in school and I have always loved it. But I plan to spend more time with my family and mother.”
Farmer was hired once Mayes was demoted to a non-teaching position within JCPS after he was recorded in October 2017 making racially insensitive comments during a meeting with two Black students in his office, which drew a reprimand.
A Jefferson County Public Schools investigation found other instances in which Mayes made improper remarks toward staff, such as telling them that he had been called a “wigger” growing up, sharing personnel information about others and asking Manual employees whether they would prefer a male or female for a teaching position.
Mayes ultimately challenged his demotion, but he chose to retire rather than continue his appeal.
JCPS paid him $60,000 as part of a settlement.
Farmer served as an assistant principal under Mayes from 2009 until 2016.
He thanked Manual families, alumni and students for their support during his time at the school.
“The opportunity to be a part of students learning and achieving is so rewarding,” Farmer wrote in the letter. “I hope that during my time, I was able to inspire others to be the best that they can be and to do things in service to others.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB News. All rights reserved.